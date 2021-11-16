Show You Care
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday

(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after being shot by a Waterloo police officer after they say he refused to exit his vehicle and instead rammed a patrol car with his vehicle.

In a news release, police said a reckless driver attempted to hit an officer’s patrol car in the area of Colorado and Arizona at around 3:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The officer chased the suspect vehicle for several minutes. Additional officers arrived to help stop the suspect.

Police then said they gave verbal orders for the suspect to exit the vehicle, but the driver accelerated, running into an occupied patrol vehicle head-on. That’s when police say an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect, identified only as a 42-year-old man, died from his wounds.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on critical incident leave pending completion of the investigation.

