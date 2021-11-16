Waterloo man says driver shot by police is his nephew

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators were in Waterloo on Tuesday after a head-on car collision ended with an officer shooting and killing a man.

“They really had him on a police chase for a good ten minutes or so,” said one man who lives in an apartment building near where the crash happened.

He said he was out smoking a cigarette when he saw several police cars chasing a driver through his neighborhood.

“Then he drove back and forth throughout this entire neighborhood driving super crazy, then he finally came back this way. He hit my neighbor’s car and the neighbor came out, he was so upset.”

He said the driver came to stop when he hit a patrol car in an alley near by.

Police say they then told the driver to exit the vehicle, but he accelerated, running into an occupied patrol vehicle head-on. That’s when police say an officer shot the suspect.

James Paulsen says the driver was his nephew, Brent.

“I’m guessing when the cops showed up he panicked and took off. Went a couple blocks around this area and was probably going way too fast, of course they’re chasing him,” Paulsen told TV-9.

Police haven’t yet released information about the man who died, other than that he was 42 years old. But Paulsen says Brent was afraid of police.

“Because he had been locked up before, and he was scared to death of getting locked up again,” he said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on critical incident leave pending completion of the investigation.

