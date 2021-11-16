Show You Care
Warmer afternoon in the 50s ahead, some windy days as well

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will probably be the warmest of the week with widespread 50s expected this afternoon into the early evening. The exception will be northeast Iowa, which may stay into the 40s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with an increasing southeast wind. The cold front will push through the area tonight and while there may be an isolated shower around, most of the area will stay dry with increasing clouds. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 40s with an increasing northwest wind. Thursday still looks chilly as well with highs into the 30s and wind chills into the 20s. Looking into the weekend, a weak warm front may generate a few showers later Saturday into Sunday with highs generally into the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

