UI expert explains how to keep conversations civil this holiday season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season is just around the corner, but there is worry divisive topics may ruin family gatherings.

A 2018 poll from the Associated Press and NORC showed that 9% of family gatherings were ruined by disagreements over politics. Topics like politics and religion have always been tough dinner table topics, but University of Iowa’s Dr. Michelle Willams says there is a new hot button this year: COVID-19 Vaccines.

“These can become very heated discussions because identity and values are so closely tied,” said Dr. Williams.

Certain topics may become more heated with a generational divide between family members. Williams says it is especially important to learn to diffuse conversations with your elder family members out of respect.

“The generational barriers that come up are really important,” said Williams. “Because when you’re talking about your family, you have a lot of respect for your parents, for your grandparents. And having you know, and if you approach that in a rude manner, not only do you upset someone who’s important to you and your family, you, you upset everyone around you,”.

Dr. Williams explains that it may be difficult to bar these conversations completely at the table, but it is important to prepare on how to properly diffuse the situation.

“Rather than planning for like a debate, what do I have to say to win, to convince them that I’m right? plan for it as a dialogue. What can we, how can we come to an understanding of our different assumptions about this and defend the validity and respect for approaching these situations,”. Said Dr. Williams

She recommends the LARA method. LARA stands for: listen to their point of view, affirm them their opinion matters, respond accordingly, and peacefully add information on your stance.

“We have this perfect image of every holiday, we have Hallmark or you know, Oprah’s channel, we have this picture, everyone’s sitting around happy and pretty sweaters. And that’s almost never the way it happens, right? Because we are real people,” said Dr. Williams.

It is important to remember that this is family, and at the end of the day you do love one another.

