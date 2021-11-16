Tyson Foods’ Waterloo plant raises $20,000 for Beyond Pink TEAM during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo raised $20,000 during the monthlong fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month for a local nonprofit organization, Beyond Pink TEAM. Beyond Pink TEAM is an organization whose mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support, and advocacy for those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas.

“Tyson Foods’ generous donation will allow us to continue to serve breast cancer patients and help alleviate some of the financial burdens of diagnosis and treatment, as well as to advocate, educate and support breast cancer patients,” said Jeanne Olson, treasurer, Beyond Pink TEAM.

This is the first year in which Tyson Foods’ Waterloo plant has raised money for Beyond Pink TEAM, and the plant is planning on continuing similar initiatives in the future.

“Breast cancer has touched so many of our team members, their friends or families, and we strived to make an impact in our community with our efforts and show support for everyone touched by breast cancer,” said Teri Rottinghaus, HR Manager, Tyson Waterloo plant. “The way our team, our entire plant, pulled together to raise these funds was an amazing movement to participate in. We doubled our original $10,000 goal and had fun doing it!”

The Beyond Pink TEAM provides grants to breast cancer patients to help with out-of-pocket medical costs, travel expenses, gas as well as other daily expenses. Beyond Pink TEAM also focuses on education, and recently presented Ignite the Cancer Conversation, featuring top physician-researchers and legislature staffers providing the latest information on breast cancer research and politics.

If you’d like to learn more about Beyond Pink TEAM, please visit www.beyondpinkteam.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.