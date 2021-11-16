Thieves steal items intended for grieving Iowa families

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thieves broke into an Urbandale warehouse overnight and stole items intended to be used for the EveryStep Grief and Loss Support Service Cheer Box program.

Cheer Boxes are a holiday box of 12, family-friendly gifts that go out to families and individuals that have felt the pain of losing a loved one. The warehouse was being used by volunteers to box and wrap the Cheer Boxes.

Urbandale Police are investigating the incident. They say that two EveryStep automobiles were stolen, along with games, and other items intended for the Cheer Boxes.

EveryStep is requesting monetary donations to replace the Cheer Box items as quickly as possible. To make a donation, visit https://www.everystep.org/donate.

