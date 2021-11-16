State Senator Todd Taylor to run for re-election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democratic State Senator Todd Taylor announced on Tuesday he will run for re-election.

Taylor, ran unopposed when he was elected to the state senate in 2018 to Senate District 35. Taylor will be running for re-election in the state’s newly redrawn district 40 in Linn County.

The district includes Hiawatha, Robins and parts of Cedar Rapids.

“During my tenure in the legislature, I have always appreciated Gov. Tom Vilsack’s theme of making Iowa a great place to “live, work, raise a family and retire,” Taylor said in a statement. “I have worked on policies that deliver on those themes. Iowans deserve clean water, great public education, and an affordable, high quality of living.”

The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

