Sparks fly from car before crash that left 17 cars damaged in Hawaii

By Amanda Alvarado and HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Video shows sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before it crashed in Hawaii.

Hololulu Police Department said 17 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, KHNL reported.

The crash happened around midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before crashing into vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road.

Authorities say only the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was the person injured. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk and have opened a DUI investigation along with a damaged vehicles case.

Authorities say if the injuries are bad enough, they may just forward the information to prosecutors and do not necessarily need the driver in jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not been booked or charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

