Semi driver hurt in Bremer County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was hurt in a crash in Bremer County Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 3, east of Waverly, when a plow being pulled by a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the semi heading the opposite direction.

First responders airlifted the semi driver, a 70-year-old man from Denver, Iowa, to the hospital.

State patrol is investigating the incident.

