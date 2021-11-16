Muscatine PD K-9 Officer Nero passes away unexpectedly

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine Police Department and the City of Muscatine Public announced that Muscatine Police Department K-9 Officer Nero passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on November 15th.

“The Muscatine Police Department is mourning the loss of their K-9 Officer Nero,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said. “Nero died unexpectedly on Monday (Nov. 15) and was nine years old. Nero served from October 15, 2014, to November 15, 2021, alongside his partner and handler, Sergeant Minnat Patel.”

Nero began patrol with Sergeant Patel on October 15th, 2014 after receiving their American Working Dog certification, a nationally recognized training curriculum. He proudly wore badge #252 and was instrumental in tracking down suspects and illegal drugs, while being one of the main attractions at various public events throughout his career.

“Nero was a great dog and did some amazing things for the citizens of Muscatine and the Police Department,” Chief Talkington said. “He will be deeply missed by all.”

