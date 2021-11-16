Show You Care
Midland School District extending Thanksgiving and Winter breaks to add self-care days

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Midland School District in Oxford Junction is extending Thanksgiving and Winter breaks in order to “put a significant amount of focus and emphasis” on addressing the mental wellbeing of their students and educators.

In a message from Caleb Bonjour, the District’s Superintendent, Bonjour cited staff shortage, the pandemic, and fatigue as contributing factors for needing this extension.

“Our Board of Education and Administration care deeply about the mental wellbeing of our learning community and know the need of putting this as a priority. Our students, staff, and parents/guardians have worked so incredibly hard to take on any challenge that has been thrown their way and keep taking them on as they are thrown our way. This is a way for us to show that We see you. We hear you. We got your back. "

The district will be closed on November 29th extending Thanksgiving break an additional day as well as December 20th, 21st, and 22nd extending the Winter break by 2.5 days.

