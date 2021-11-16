Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mercy Medical Center reaches 98% Vaccination compliance marker

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.(Marlon Hall/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Mercy Medical Center stated that they reached 98% compliance levels by the November 15th deadline.

Mercy tells KCRG-TV9 that 98.1% of their staff are vaccinated, with a handful of staff members having a medical or religious exemption. Staff members who have not received the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption will be placed on unpaid leave and continue to be encouraged to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

Latest News

Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Iowa Workforce Development challenges businesses to help solve their own recruitment problems
Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Family of killed Grinnell man say they want justice for his death
Stolen dogs returned home safe
Dogs returned home safe