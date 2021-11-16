Mercy Medical Center reaches 98% Vaccination compliance marker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Mercy Medical Center stated that they reached 98% compliance levels by the November 15th deadline.

Mercy tells KCRG-TV9 that 98.1% of their staff are vaccinated, with a handful of staff members having a medical or religious exemption. Staff members who have not received the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption will be placed on unpaid leave and continue to be encouraged to get vaccinated.

