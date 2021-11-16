Show You Care
Johnson County hospice home to light up mile long ‘Holiday Lights at the Lake’ display

(Storyblocks.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A mile-long holiday light display is coming to the West Overlook Campground in Iowa City this holiday season.

Organizers said proceeds for the “Holiday Lights at the Lake” display will go to the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.

The hospice home is hosting a private ceremony from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to flip the switch on the display for the first time.

After that, visitors will be able to purchase tickets to go through the mile-long display starting on Thanksgiving Day and running through New Year’s Eve.

Organizers said the display will feature archways, Santa’s ranch characters, storybook scenes, fantasy flower arrangements, and moose and reindeer participating in Olympic sporting activities among others. The display will also have animated decorations sponsored by local businesses.

While the display will be a drive-through display most days, Wednesdays will be open to walk-throughs only.

Admission price are as follows:

Wednesdays:

  • Walk-throughs - $5

All other days:

  • Car/van drive through - $10
  • Large vans or limos - $20
  • Mini-busses costing - $30
  • Chartered buses - $50

Hours:

  • Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the gate or through Eventbrite.

For more information, click here.

