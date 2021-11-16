Iowa Workforce Development challenges businesses to help solve their own recruitment problems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is challenging businesses to help solve their own recruitment problems in a roundtable event early Monday morning at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

The state agency, which oversees employment in the state of Iowa, has conducted around 25 other similar meetings across the state in two months. That includes a September meeting it hosted in Cedar Rapids, which was similar to the Monday meeting.

Businesspeople came to the meeting to learn about workforce programs, employer services, and resources to hire and retain workers. Employers have consistently identified hiring and retaining workers as the biggest issue facing their business.

JT Breslin, who is a recruiter for Remedy intelligent staffing, said he has trouble finding people to fill jobs. He said he can’t find enough people to fill jobs across a wide range of different industries and skill levels.

“It’s not just warehouse or entry-level positions,” Breslin said. “It’s all the way up the line.”

Jackie Shary, who attended the meeting, said she has trouble finding new employees. She also said she has concerns over federal vaccine requirements affecting her businesses since only 18% of her workforce has taken advantage of vaccine incentives.

Kathy Leggett, who is a policy advisor for Iowa Workforce Development, said businesses need to implement strategies themselves to find workers, like reaching out to immigrant communities. She said it’s hard for the government to fix the problem because each business is different.

“You can’t do one thing and it’s going to work here, here and here,” Leggett said. “And so as a state I think the state has a place in offering resources, but individuals grassroot efforts have to solve problems.”

The group’s next two roundtables are in Ottumwa, Wednesday and Marshalltown, Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.