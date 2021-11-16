Iowa man keeps Christmas lighting tradition despite COVID-19, heart attack, 2 strokes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Every year, Dale Marks puts up a massive Christmas light display at his home in Beaverdale.

But it’s more than just decoration. The neighborhood tradition also raises money for the Food Bank of Iowa.

“We made over 28,000 meals in cash for the food bank last year, and that’s just an amazing feat,” said Dale Marks.

However, this year, after spending nearly a month in the hospital with COVID, Marks was too weak to put up his lights.

Marks spent more than three weeks in the hospital after he said COVID-19 caused him to suffer two strokes and a heart attack.

“I laid in the hospital for 28 days not knowing if I was going to survive, and I knew, I knew, that I need to carry on if I at all could. If at all possible, if I have a last breath there is something that God has for me to do to help others,” said Marks.

When local businessman Bob Coffey heard Marks’ story, he gathered some volunteers, went over to his house and installed thousands of lights for him.

“It makes me feel good that we can do it for him, but it makes me feel sad that he’s in that condition because this is what he wants to do,” said Coffey.

Marks watched as volunteers finished the job in four hours. Tears streamed from his face as he viewed the finished spectacle.

Now the lights are ready and Marks and the Food Bank will take food and money donations.

The “Christmas Light Tour Food Drive,” located at Ashby Avenue and Wallace Lane in Beaverdale, will be available for viewing Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 15, Dec. 18 and on Christmas Even from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Donations of money and food will be accepted.

