Illini’s Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game

FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field...
FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters (18) after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, he was tested for the virus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.

He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday’s game through technology.

Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence.

Bielema said he hopes to return to the team next week.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

