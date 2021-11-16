Former Pleasantville police officer charged with sexual abuse of 15-year-old

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A now former Pleasantville police officer has been charged with sexual abuse.

It comes after the Pleasantville Police Department requested an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation due to allegations of sexual contact between the then-police officer and a 15-year-old.

Law enforcement said 24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with one count of third degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.

Veatch was being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $17,000 bond, but he posted bond and been released.

Officials said the criminal investigation remains ongoing and additional charged are expected to be filed.

