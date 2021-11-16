Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Cedar Rapids pharmacist pleads guilty to diverting controlled substances

Prescription drugs at Grand Pharmacy.
Prescription drugs at Grand Pharmacy.(WGEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Cedar Rapids pharmacist who diverted controlled substances for his own use pled guilty today in federal court. 35-year-old Brandon Lee Iacobo from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was convicted of one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.

Iacobo admitted in a plea agreement that from January 2020 to November 2020 that he diverted hundreds of controlled substances as a pharmacy manager at a Cedar Rapids pharmacy for his own personal use. To cover up his thefts, Iacobo falsified controlled substance “cycle counts” in the pharmacy’s inventory and shorted customers’ tablets from their prescriptions when filling them.

Iacobo faces a possible maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Alzheimer's increases the likelihood of death from COVID
University of Iowa study finds you’re 20% more likely to die from COVID-19 if you have Alzheimer’s
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
GoFundMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Coralville man identified as victim in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson Foods’ Waterloo plant raises $20,000 for Beyond Pink TEAM during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Cheer Boxes are a holiday box of 12, family-friendly gifts that go out to families and...
Thieves steal items intended for grieving Iowa families
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Muscatine K-9 officer Nero passed away on November 15th
Muscatine PD K-9 Officer Nero passes away unexpectedly