Former Cedar Rapids pharmacist pleads guilty to diverting controlled substances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Cedar Rapids pharmacist who diverted controlled substances for his own use pled guilty today in federal court. 35-year-old Brandon Lee Iacobo from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was convicted of one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.

Iacobo admitted in a plea agreement that from January 2020 to November 2020 that he diverted hundreds of controlled substances as a pharmacy manager at a Cedar Rapids pharmacy for his own personal use. To cover up his thefts, Iacobo falsified controlled substance “cycle counts” in the pharmacy’s inventory and shorted customers’ tablets from their prescriptions when filling them.

Iacobo faces a possible maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.