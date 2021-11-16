FBI asking for help identifying man who may have info in child sexual exploitation case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is asking for help identifying an unknown man they say may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI said video of the unknown person, known only as John Doe 45, shows him with a child sometime between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as being a White male between the ages of 30 and 40, with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. The man is reportedly heard speaking English in the video.

Officials said the unknown man’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case at this time.

For more information on this case, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.