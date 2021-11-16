Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FBI asking for help identifying man who may have info in child sexual exploitation case

The FBI is asking for help identifying an unknown man they say may have critical information...
The FBI is asking for help identifying an unknown man they say may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.(FBI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is asking for help identifying an unknown man they say may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI said video of the unknown person, known only as John Doe 45, shows him with a child sometime between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as being a White male between the ages of 30 and 40, with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. The man is reportedly heard speaking English in the video.

Officials said the unknown man’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case at this time.

For more information on this case, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Alzheimer's increases the likelihood of death from COVID
University of Iowa study finds you’re 20% more likely to die from COVID-19 if you have Alzheimer’s
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
GoFundMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Coralville man identified as victim in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field...
Illini’s Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game
Iowa Democratic State Senator Todd Taylor announced on Tuesday he will run for re-election in...
State Senator Todd Taylor to run for re-election
Generic image of crash scene
West Liberty man dies in Johnson County crash
A 59-year-old from West Liberty is dead after a crash in Johnson County Monday night.
West Liberty man dies in Johnson County crash