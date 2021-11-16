Show You Care
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former manager for an influential Iowa-based pork dealer has died in a crash, days after federal prosecutors charged him in a scheme to swindle hog farmers through fraudulent buying practices.

The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Steven Demaray, the former regional buying manager for Lynch Livestock, was driving a truck that crashed head-on Monday morning into a concrete overpass support pier on Highway 63 near New Hampton, where he lived.

Demaray, who was known by his nickname “Shooter,” was the only person in the vehicle and died at a hospital.

An accident report released Tuesday gave no indication why his truck left the road.

A federal grand jury on Nov. 4 indicted Demaray and a former Lynch Livestock bookkeeper on two counts of mail fraud. Demaray had pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

