Dubuque honors COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol proclaimed Nov. 15 as “Dubuque Service Partnership and Vaccine Clinic Volunteer Appreciation Day,” to honor community members who volunteered at the city’s COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution (POD) sites.

According to the proclamation, local volunteers accumulated more than 2,900 hours of volunteer work and saved local public health agencies an estimated $68,347 over the five months the POD in Kennedy Mall was in operation. On its busiest day, the POD saw around 1,400 people walk through the doors.

“The volunteers provided an essential service of welcoming patients, screening, assisting and directing patients, monitoring the POD, cleaning and disinfecting between patient uses, performing tasks and duties as assigned, and providing emotional support for our community members,” Mayor Buol explained.

Ann Hoffman was one of many who decided to volunteer at the clinics. Hoffman is part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Dubuque. When she heard they were looking for people to volunteer at the POD, she knew she had to step up.

“I was interested because it was something I could do to help with COVID,” she explained. “There were so many needs as a result of the COVID, but I could not meet those needs because I am not medical personnel, but this was something that I could do.”

Hoffman volunteered a couple of days a week at the clinic. She mentioned it was an experience she will not forget any time soon.

“It was awesome because we would greet the people when they came in and the goal of all the volunteers there was to make the people feel comfortable,” she explained. “What it meant for me was I got to be part of something that I was so proud of.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.