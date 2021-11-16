Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Deer captured inside Louisiana hospital, later euthanized due to injuries

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15 p.m. and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly to help remove the animal.

Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized.

It is believed that the deer may have wandered in from a nearby creek.

According to LDWF, the deer was hit by a car on the street before running into the hospital.

The deer was seen with blood coming out of its mouth before it entered the hospital.

The deer was euthanized at the LDWF facility.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

Latest News

Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Iowa Workforce Development challenges businesses to help solve their own recruitment problems
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on...
Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center reaches 98% Vaccination compliance marker
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school