Construction underway for family shelter in Cedar Rapids through Family Promise of Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Keeping children and families out of homelessness is the mission of one group now working to open a family shelter in Cedar Rapids.

”People’s perception of homelessness is very different than the reality,” Nic Hartmann explained, Executive Director of Family Promise of Linn County.

Construction is underway inside St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in southeast Cedar Rapids where the shelter will go.

”I’m hoping that guests who come here will feel at home, that they will feel safe, that they will have a place to breathe,” Pastor Ritva Williams told us.

Family Promise of Linn County tries to prevent homelessness by helping with financial support for families facing eviction. In all, the group has helped 175 people so far this year. That number is up from 30 people two years ago.

”One little incident can make a huge difference in a family’s life and can put them at risk of homelessness,” Hartmann said.

Now, a permanent shelter will eliminate obstacles for families by putting essentials like showers and laundry in the same place.

”What if you had to get on a bus to go to the YMCA to take a shower? What if you had to walk to the Laundromat,” Hartmann explained.

Prior to having the permanent space, Family Promise worked with 13 churches who took turns giving families a place to stay.

”We would have people here four or five times a year,” Pastor Williams said.

The hope is a permanent shelter will allow families to feel at-home as they look to find a stable one of their own.

”To make sure that every child has a safe place to call home and every family has a home and can be in that home because there’s not a feeling like that,” Hartmann said.

Family Promise of Linn County hopes to open the shelter in January. They will be able to house two families at a time.

