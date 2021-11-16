Cedar Rapids Police reporting increase in violent crime in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police Chief Wayne Jerman gave an update on crime data this year at a Public Safety and Youth Services Committee meeting on Monday.

According to Chief Jerman, aggravated assaults are up by 27%, compared to the 5-year-average. Those are defined as assaults to inflict severe injury on another. Armed aggravated assaults are even higher- up by nearly 58%.

Not all areas are trending up- Chief Jerman said during the meeting that the police department has recorded 106 cases of shots fired through October of this year. That’s down from 143 reports of shots fired in the same time period last year. Overall violent crime is up 18%, compared to the 5-year average. Chief Jerman said that was primarily due to more cases in aggravated assault, attempted murders, and domestic abuse.

He says some of the increase in reports of domestic abuse is due to an increase in victims’ reporting, saying “We are finding that victims are more willing to call the police to report domestic violence. The officers are documenting the incidents instead of clearing the call without a report.”

Jerman says he’s particularly concerned about people stealing guns from motor vehicles. As of last week, people stole 45 guns from vehicles in Cedar Rapids in 35 different incidents in 2021. “That’s 45 guns that are out in the community that should not be out in the community. And it is due solely to the gun owner or possessor being irresponsible,” says Jerman.

Cedar Rapids police are reporting a decrease in overall property crime, but one major increase in that category is with theft of motor vehicle parts, or accessories. That’s up nearly 70% compared to the 5-year average.

Car thefts are also up slightly, by 4% from the 5-year-average, and Chief Jerman says he expects those numbers to continue increasing as the weather gets colder, because that’s when people tend to leave their cars running unattended.

