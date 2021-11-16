Show You Care
Back Down Go the Temperatures

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a warm-up, we now are set to go down again. A cold front moves through the state tonight. It is expected to pass through on a dry note. The only exception could be an isolated shower far southeast. Cold and windy conditions then remain with us the remains of the workweek. Highs fall into the 40s on Wednesday and the 30s for Thursday and Friday. Early outlook into Thanksgiving week looks cold. Have a great night!

