Working Iowa: Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury looking to hire in all departments

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many businesses have been seeing staffing shortages from the pandemic. That’s especially true for assisted living and memory care facilities, including the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury. Staff say they’re having to work numerous positions and long hours to cover them.

Amy Kaztenburger is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and certified medical assistant (CMA) at the center. Her job can vary from day to day.

“If I start off as a CNA, we’re doing baths and we’re getting people up for the day,” she said.

Kaztenburger says it’s a fast-paced job, and some days there are no breaks.

“There are days you’re just going non-stop from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the second shift comes in and you’re like ‘hallelujah’,” Kaztenburger said.

The center is short-staffed at the moment. Administrator Tracey Long says she’s trying to fill positions in all its departments.

“We just have a higher-than-average need for employees right now,” Long said. “We’re looking for housekeeping, CNAs, nurses, laundry services, dietary, help...just the whole spectrum.”

She says the pandemic has contributed to the need for more employees. Some have retired, while others have gotten burned out. But Long says the pandemic has made these employees even more important.

“We really became more of a family to our residents and also to the family members out the community,” she said. “We were their eyes and ears. We’ve had to strengthen our communication process with them.”

She says it’s an environment that requires a compassionate person.

“We’re providing personalized care to our residents and so it’s becoming in tune with our residents knowing what their needs are,” she said.

Katzenburger says it also requires patience and a giving personality.

“If you’re just starting out, or you’re just coming in, you’re going to learn a lot of new things,” she said. “You’re not going to get it right the first time, you’re not going to get it right the second time--I still get it wrong. You’re not going to please everybody. Just do your best.”

At the end of the day, it’s the residents who bring Katzenburger back to work.

“You get one of the ladies that hasn’t seen you in ten days and she’s all excited. That’s how you know you’re where you belong,” she said.

For more information about jobs at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, click or tap here.

