Waukon man arrested and charged in October bar burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waukon man has been arrested and charged in connection to a burglary that happened at a bar in the City of Hawkeye on October 28.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report about the burglary at Jimmy D’s bar.

On Saturday, after a two week-long investigation, law enforcement said charges were filed, and they arrested 27-year-old Joseph Miltier.

Miltier is being held at the Fayette County Jail with no bond.

