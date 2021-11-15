Show You Care
Waukon man arrested and charged in October bar burglary

On Saturday, after a two week-long investigation, law enforcement said charges were filed, and...
On Saturday, after a two week-long investigation, law enforcement said charges were filed, and they arrested 27-year-old Joseph Miltier in connection to a burglary that happened at a bar in Hawkeye on October 28.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waukon man has been arrested and charged in connection to a burglary that happened at a bar in the City of Hawkeye on October 28.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report about the burglary at Jimmy D’s bar.

On Saturday, after a two week-long investigation, law enforcement said charges were filed, and they arrested 27-year-old Joseph Miltier.

Miltier is being held at the Fayette County Jail with no bond.

