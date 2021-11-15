The Ups and Downs of November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the winds blow the temperatures respond. Look for southerly winds to strengthen bringing highs into the 50s to near 60 on Tuesday. The wind could top 30 mph during the day. It will not last however as sharply colder weather invades the state on Thursday. Highs fall into the 30s for the end of the week. Our only precipitation chance, be it a slight one, is on Saturday. Have a good night!

