University of Iowa study finds you’re 20% more likely to die from COVID-19 if you have Alzheimer’s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a new study from University of Iowa neuroscientists published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) appear to have a higher likelihood of dying from COVID=19 than similar patients who do not have the neurodegenerative disease.

The study analyzed data from approximately 380,000 patients with COVID-19 and found that people with Alzheimer’s have a 20% increase in the odds of dying of COVID compared to people without it. In addition, the increased odds of dying seem to be specific to Alzeheimer’s, as patients with a different form of dementia (vascular dementia) did not see this increased likelihood of death.

Researchers say the finding should inform families and physicians of patients with Alzheimer’s disease of the increased importance of preventing infection of COVID-19 in these patients.

Click the link here for a full reading of study’s findings.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.