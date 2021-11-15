UAW releases contract summary in third proposed contract

WATEERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UAW leaders have posted details on John Deere’s new and final contract offer. Worker have now gone on strike for more than a month.

Union members will vote on the contract Wednesday. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.” It would cover more than 10-thousand Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

You can find more information on the contract here.

