UAW releases contract summary in third proposed contract

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATEERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UAW leaders have posted details on John Deere’s new and final contract offer. Worker have now gone on strike for more than a month.

Union members will vote on the contract Wednesday. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.” It would cover more than 10-thousand Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

You can find more information on the contract here.

