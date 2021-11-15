Show You Care
Two Dubuque men accused of attacking, leaving man for dead take plea deal

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men, who prosecutors say left a man for dead, have taken a plea deal in their case.

The assault happened on August 3 in the parking lot of Liquor Tobacco and Gas on Central Avenue.

KDTH reports traffic camera footage shows 23-year-old Phillip Stanley and 21-year-old Brett Bisping punching and stomping or kicking the victim in the head and neck.

The victim was then left unconscious in the parking lot.

Stanley and Bisping got two years probation for assault causing bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

