Two Dubuque men accused of attacking, leaving man for dead take plea deal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men, who prosecutors say left a man for dead, have taken a plea deal in their case.

The assault happened on August 3 in the parking lot of Liquor Tobacco and Gas on Central Avenue.

KDTH reports traffic camera footage shows 23-year-old Phillip Stanley and 21-year-old Brett Bisping punching and stomping or kicking the victim in the head and neck.

The victim was then left unconscious in the parking lot.

Stanley and Bisping got two years probation for assault causing bodily injury.

