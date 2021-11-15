Show You Care
St. Luke’s Hospital goes green to raise awareness about need for injury prevention

The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 18th UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s will be one of many organizations across the county marking National Injury Prevention Day.

According to Injury Free Coalition for Kids, injuries are the leading cause of death and disability for children and teens in the U.S. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all other diseases combined. In fact, injury is the leading cause of death for people through 44 years of age.

St. Luke’s will team up with the Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments, Waypoint, Riverview, The Alliant PowerHouse, and others to turn Cedar Rapids green that day.

St. Luke’s Hospital will turn its West Pavillion light green to help raise awareness about injury prevention. Parents and guardians can learn more about what safety steps they can take to keep their child or teen safe by going to injuryfree.org/safety.cfm.

