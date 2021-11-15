Show You Care
Single vehicle accident causes roadway block; now restored

Accident on Springville Rd. near Dee Lane
Accident on Springville Rd. near Dee Lane(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:54 pm Monday, Linn County Deputies, Springville Fire, and Marion Fire responded to a single-vehicle accident on Springville Rd. near Dee Lane.

Deputies discovered that an anhydrous tank being toward by a tractor, flipped onto its side when the tank began weaving. The tank was not venting any anhydrous and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Representatives from Linn COOP were on scene to assist the tank’s safe removal from the scene. The roadway was restored to regular traffic at approximately 4:18 pm.

