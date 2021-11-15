Show You Care
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows former President Donald Trump would win more than half the vote in Iowa and win the state over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch in 2024.

The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows 51 percent of respondents would vote for Trump, while 40 percent would vote for Biden. Another four percent say they would not vote, and five percent are unsure.

The poll shows a majority of Iowans disapprove of Biden’s handling of key issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, criminal justice, immigration and Afghanistan.

Trump won Iowa in 2020 by eight percentage points. The new poll shows increasing support among Iowans since he left office. An October poll showed former President Trump’s favorability among Iowans was higher than it ever was while he was in office.

