Poll: Most Iowans support UAW members on strike from John Deere

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most Iowans support the United Auto Worker members who are on strike from John Deere.

That’s according to a new Des Moines/Register Mediacom Iowa poll.

Of those surveyed, 58 percent said they mostly side with the union members, while 16 percent said they mostly sided with John Deere.

Nineteen percent were unsure and seven percent said they didn’t support either side.

The new poll comes as UAW members will vote Wednesday on a third tentative agreement with John Deere.

On Friday, the UAW announced the deal with Deere. Members have been striking for more than a month. The UAW rejected Deere’s second tentative offer a few weeks ago.

The UAW states the offer that was originally received on November 2nd has some modifications.

The second offer already included a 10 percent raise, then a five percent raise after years three and five.

As well as new hires getting health care coverage the first day of the month after 30 days of employment.

The contract states again the age for Pension goes from 62 to 60.

If approved, union workers will receive an $8,500 ratification bonus.

In a statement, the UAW said, “John Deere and Company has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification on November 2nd.”

