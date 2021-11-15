Show You Care
Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including woman’s two other children.

The crash happened late Saturday morning at an intersection northeast of Spirit Lake. A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by 29-year-old Mariah Nelson, of Jackson, Minnesota, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Allen Weinzetl, also of Jackson, Minnesota.

Television station KTIV reports that Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash.

Nelson’s daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

