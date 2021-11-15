Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee

Talaya McGee, 14
Talaya McGee, 14(Jennifer Albrecht | Marion Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police are asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

Talaya McGee, 14, was last seen at 795 Brandon Ave, #1 in Hiawatha around 2:30 am Saturday. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a Navy Blue Sweatshirt with white writing on it and grey sweat pants.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hiawatha Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
GoFundMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day

Latest News

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Johnson County fatal crash update
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church
Dogs stolen from Cedar Rapids church are now home safe
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
Auditor Rob Sand releases Audit report on State of Iowa
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
St. Luke’s Hospital goes green to raise awareness about need for injury prevention