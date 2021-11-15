Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police are asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

Talaya McGee, 14, was last seen at 795 Brandon Ave, #1 in Hiawatha around 2:30 am Saturday. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a Navy Blue Sweatshirt with white writing on it and grey sweat pants.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hiawatha Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

