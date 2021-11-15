Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Give Birds is looking for families in need of food for Thanksgiving

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Giving Crew is in its fifth year of Operation Give Birds. They’re working to reach more families in preparation of giving away 1,000 meals on Sunday.

“All the meals should feed a family of four,” Nick Dusil told us, President of the Iowa Giving Crew.

The Operation Give Birds event gives away all the makings for a Thanksgiving feast. This year they’re planning to hand out around 600 meals in Cedar Rapids, 200 in Iowa City and 200 in Waterloo. Last year was the event’s first year in Iowa City this year will be their first year in Waterloo.

”We’re having trouble reaching people there so we have about 100 meals that are available in Iowa City and about 70 meals are available right now in Waterloo,” Dusil said.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo does it’s own Thanksgiving giveaway, but they’re also helping to spread the word about Operation Give Birds.

”We have been sharing that information with the community that it’s available and that if people who are in need want to sign up they are able to do so through the link,” Barbara Prather explained, Executive Director at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Families can sign up for Operation Give Birds through the link on their Facebook page, or by going to the group’s website.

”First come first serve so we’re just trying to get the word out and get them signed up as quickly as we can,” Dusil told us.

People will be able to pick up their meals on Sunday from the Van Meter location in each city.

”It’s just great and rewarding and we’re blessed to be in a community that’s so giving,” Dusil said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
GoFundMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day

Latest News

Marion bridge construction
7th Avenue/Marion Boulevard to close for bridge construction
Accident on Springville Rd. near Dee Lane
Single vehicle accident causes roadway block; now restored
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Coralville man identified as victim in fatal crash
Talaya McGee, 14
Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee