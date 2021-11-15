Operation Give Birds is looking for families in need of food for Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Giving Crew is in its fifth year of Operation Give Birds. They’re working to reach more families in preparation of giving away 1,000 meals on Sunday.

“All the meals should feed a family of four,” Nick Dusil told us, President of the Iowa Giving Crew.

The Operation Give Birds event gives away all the makings for a Thanksgiving feast. This year they’re planning to hand out around 600 meals in Cedar Rapids, 200 in Iowa City and 200 in Waterloo. Last year was the event’s first year in Iowa City this year will be their first year in Waterloo.

”We’re having trouble reaching people there so we have about 100 meals that are available in Iowa City and about 70 meals are available right now in Waterloo,” Dusil said.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo does it’s own Thanksgiving giveaway, but they’re also helping to spread the word about Operation Give Birds.

”We have been sharing that information with the community that it’s available and that if people who are in need want to sign up they are able to do so through the link,” Barbara Prather explained, Executive Director at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Families can sign up for Operation Give Birds through the link on their Facebook page, or by going to the group’s website.

”First come first serve so we’re just trying to get the word out and get them signed up as quickly as we can,” Dusil told us.

People will be able to pick up their meals on Sunday from the Van Meter location in each city.

”It’s just great and rewarding and we’re blessed to be in a community that’s so giving,” Dusil said.

