Oelwein billboard vandalized with derogatory word

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The President of an Iowa Synagogue said vandalism on a billboard in Oelwein portrays profanity common in Jewish belief or someone who might have been trying to spread antisemitism.

The words “Submit to Genocide” followed by a derogatory Yiddish word for non-Jewish people were spray-painted on a billboard advertising the Covid-19 vaccine.

The President of Adas Israel Synagogue in Mason City, Alan Steckman, said he was confused by what the vandal meant by spray-painting the words. He said someone who wrote it either knows the Jewish religion or someone didn’t know what they were saying.

“It’s puzzling to me,” he said. “I can conjecture what it might mean, but it seems like the actual person who is Jewish and with knowledge of Yiddish sprayed it. That or someone who thinks that it’s an offensive term, and it means something else, and it might stimulate antisemitism.”

KCRG-TV9 reached out to Oelwein Police to see how many complaints they’ve received about the billboard. We have not heard back yet.

