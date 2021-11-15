November chill continues, a brief rebound moves in tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold November weather continues today with plenty of clouds this morning. There may be a few flurries within the clouds, but those are expected to have essentially no impact on your day. Plan on a day only around 40 degrees, with 30s likely over the entire northern half of the area. Looking ahead, tomorrow continues to look warmer as highs surge well into the 50s, then right back down to the 40s again on Wednesday. There may be an isolated shower as that front passes tomorrow night, but that too, appears to carry no impact with it. Cold and windy weather is likely again by Thursday.

