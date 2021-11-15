Show You Care
Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City extends pool closure

The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mercer Park Aquatic Center pool closure has been extended through January 17th, 2022.

The pool closure had previously been scheduled from October 1st through November 22nd, but was forced to extend the closure due to supply chain issues with the dehumidification unit as well as labor shortages in the local construction market.

Annual pool pass holders may contact customer service by emailing reception@iowa-city.org to request an extension due to the pool closure, or by calling 319-356-5100. Extensions may also be requested in-person at either recreation facility. The center is located at 2701 Bradford Drive in Iowa City.

