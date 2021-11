JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -On November 1st, a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lone Tree.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is now identifying the victim of the crash as 28-year-old Hugues Yopi Ndofusu of Coralville, Iowa.

Officials say Ndofusu was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

