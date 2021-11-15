Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Motor Truck Association giving free lunches to truck drivers on Tuesday

Truck drivers are receiving free meals on Tuesday
Truck drivers are receiving free meals on Tuesday(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Motor Truck Association will be providing 600 complimentary boxed lunches for truck drivers on Tuesday, November 16th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm or until supplies last.

The statewide trade association that represents Iowa’s trucking industry will hold the distribution of the lunches at three different weigh stations across Iowa, with members of the Iowa Motor Truck Association’s Iowa Council of Safety Management disbursing these meals as driver’s drive-thru the scale:

  • Dallas County Scale (1-80 EB mile marker 115)
  • Brandon Scale (I-380 SB mile marker 53)
  • Salix Scale (I-29 SB mile marker 132)

”We want to show our appreciation to the professional men and women that continue to move America’s freight forward during the holiday season. As others continue to see the vital importance the trucking industry contributes to the supply chain, we want to simply say thank you to the heroes on the roadways day in and day out,” said Brenda Neville, President & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association.

The scales will be open specifically for lunch distribution only, there will be no enforcement activities.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa
Cedar Rapids Police say they've found the truck stolen from a Navy Veteran. Someone stole it on...
GoFundMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day

Latest News

The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)
Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City extends pool closure
On Saturday, after a two week-long investigation, law enforcement said charges were filed, and...
Waukon man arrested and charged in October bar burglary
The new poll comes as UAW members will vote Wednesday on a third tentative agreement with John...
Poll: Most Iowans support UAW members on strike from John Deere
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election