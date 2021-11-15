Iowa Motor Truck Association giving free lunches to truck drivers on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Motor Truck Association will be providing 600 complimentary boxed lunches for truck drivers on Tuesday, November 16th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm or until supplies last.

The statewide trade association that represents Iowa’s trucking industry will hold the distribution of the lunches at three different weigh stations across Iowa, with members of the Iowa Motor Truck Association’s Iowa Council of Safety Management disbursing these meals as driver’s drive-thru the scale:

Dallas County Scale (1-80 EB mile marker 115)

Brandon Scale (I-380 SB mile marker 53)

Salix Scale (I-29 SB mile marker 132)

”We want to show our appreciation to the professional men and women that continue to move America’s freight forward during the holiday season. As others continue to see the vital importance the trucking industry contributes to the supply chain, we want to simply say thank you to the heroes on the roadways day in and day out,” said Brenda Neville, President & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association.

The scales will be open specifically for lunch distribution only, there will be no enforcement activities.

