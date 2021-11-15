Show You Care
Iowa DNR investigating train derailment into Mississippi River near Montrose

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:50pm on November 13th, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported a train collided with a barge that had been parked along the shore of the Mississippi River near Montrose in Lee County.

The DNR says the train, which is operated by BNSF was traveling southbound, when it hit the stationary barge, derailing two locomotives, and overturning several coal cars between the mainline and side track.

The DNR reports several hundreds of gallons of diesel was released, and was seeping into the Mississippi River from the locomotive fuel tank. Coal cars also spilled an unknown quantity of coal into the river. No injuries were reported.

The DNR is working with local emergency responders, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, US Fish and Wildlife Service and US Coast Guard on the incident.

