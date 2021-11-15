A Greener State of Mind: a beer for a cause

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery and Green State Credit Union collaborated to come up with a limited-edition pale ale called “A Greener State of Mind.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer will benefit Iowa’s Environmental Council (IEC). IEC is the state’s largest non-partisan environmental organization.

“Goes to show that the ties between the environment and business, especially the recreational businesses, and the tourism community, in the state, so I’m just really happy to be part of it and be supported,” said Alicia Vasto, IEC’s Water Program Associate Director.

The money given to the IEC will be used toward improving Iowa’s water quality, with events like water pollution clean-ups, and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities.

“You know, water is a critical resource for everyone, but in particular for making good beer,” said Andy Joynt, Big Grove Head Brewer.

Joynt says Big Grove is excited to continue with projects that benefit the local community that supports them. Green State Credit Union and Big Grove will present the IEC with a check from the totaled proceeds next month.

