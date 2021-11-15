Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A Greener State of Mind: a beer for a cause

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery and Green State Credit Union collaborated to come up with a limited-edition pale ale called “A Greener State of Mind.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer will benefit Iowa’s Environmental Council (IEC). IEC is the state’s largest non-partisan environmental organization.

“Goes to show that the ties between the environment and business, especially the recreational businesses, and the tourism community, in the state, so I’m just really happy to be part of it and be supported,” said Alicia Vasto, IEC’s Water Program Associate Director.

The money given to the IEC will be used toward improving Iowa’s water quality, with events like water pollution clean-ups, and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities.

“You know, water is a critical resource for everyone, but in particular for making good beer,” said Andy Joynt, Big Grove Head Brewer.

Joynt says Big Grove is excited to continue with projects that benefit the local community that supports them. Green State Credit Union and Big Grove will present the IEC with a check from the totaled proceeds next month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage

Latest News

Big Grove Brewery and Green State Credit Union collaborated to come up with a limited-edition...
A Greener State of Mind: a beer for a cause
One local brewery is crafting up a way to give back to the environment, through beer.
A Greener State of Mind: a beer for a cause
When one man in Tipton saw how much work his Church needed to stay open, he went to work for a...
Tipton man helps to save local church from closing its doors
The President of an Iowa Synagogue says he believes someone might have been trying to spread...
Oelwein billboard vandalized with derogatory word