GoFindMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are raising money for a Navy Veteran after someone stole his truck on Veterans Day last week.
Navy Veteran Don Ellis, of Cedar Rapids, said he had woken up to go to the Hy-Vee veteran’s breakfast only to find his truck was missing.
Ellis served in the U.S. Navy for five years on an aircraft carrier. He also spent a year in the National Guard.
Ellis’ security camera caught footage of a person walking up to the 2020 Dodge Ram and driving away with it.
More than 12-hours later, someone found the truck near Prairie Park Fishery on Otis Road in Cedar Rapids.
Police said the person who stole it, drove it off a six-foot embankment in the park and left it there. The truck is no longer driveable and is a total loss.
A man started a GoFundMe for Ellis, which has raised a little more than $1,000.
Police are still actively searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
