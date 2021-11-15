GoFindMe set up for Cedar Rapids Navy Veteran after truck stolen, totaled on Veterans Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are raising money for a Navy Veteran after someone stole his truck on Veterans Day last week.

Navy Veteran Don Ellis, of Cedar Rapids, said he had woken up to go to the Hy-Vee veteran’s breakfast only to find his truck was missing.

Ellis served in the U.S. Navy for five years on an aircraft carrier. He also spent a year in the National Guard.

Ellis’ security camera caught footage of a person walking up to the 2020 Dodge Ram and driving away with it.

More than 12-hours later, someone found the truck near Prairie Park Fishery on Otis Road in Cedar Rapids.

Police said the person who stole it, drove it off a six-foot embankment in the park and left it there. The truck is no longer driveable and is a total loss.

A man started a GoFundMe for Ellis, which has raised a little more than $1,000.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

