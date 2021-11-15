Domestic Violence Intervention Program hosting fundraiser for solar panel project

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Domestic Violence Intervention Program is raising money to put solar panels on the roof of its emergency shelter. It’s partnering with The Rotary Club of Iowa City Downtown.

They’ve already raised money through grants and donations for 64 solar panels to be installed on the roof in early 2022. Now, it’s looking to raise an additional $35 thousand for a full 128 panel system for the emergency shelter. Each year, this system would prevent carbon emissions equivalent to what could be sequestered by 52 acres of forest in that year.

This comes at a time many non-profits are meeting an increase in need with reduced federal funding.

“We serve 8 counties in Iowa, so we have our emergency shelter here in Johnson County, which is the only shelter for those 8 counties. And so the funds saved are going to be so important to be providing our 24/7 hotline, the shelter itself, the staff there,” says DVIP Development Coordinator Ashlee Hopkins.

To help raise funds, DVIP is launching an online auction with handmade jewelry, gift cards to local businesses and more. The online auction runs through December 1st, and through that date, a donor will be matching up to $5,000 of donations. People can also give directly to the project here.

An in-person event to kick off the auction will be held Sunday, November 15th at 4pm at Brown Street Inn in Iowa City.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.