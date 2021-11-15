Show You Care
Dogs stolen from Cedar Rapids church are now home safe

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two dogs stolen last week from outside Faith Bible Church in northeast Cedar Rapids, are now home safe. The incident was caught on camera last Monday. Surveillance video from the church showed two bicyclists which backpacks on riding off with the dogs. Both dogs were marked with collars and were taken in the brief minutes their owner Mark Eades was inside the church locking up.

“This is a routine I do every night. So I can only imagine that they were watching me, figured out a timing,” Eades told us Thursday.

His westie named Bowser showed up at his door last week. Then, over the weekend his small rescue dog Ella was found in Anamosa. Eades told us the person who found Ella took her to the vet where she was scanned and identified by her microchip.

