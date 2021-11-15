Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers.

She is averaging 23.3 points this season. Iowa is 3-0. The Hawkeyes had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes.

The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game. The Panthers are 1-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birch was known to have 6 active warrants for his arrest
Iowa man with 6 active warrants and a half-pound of meth arrested after ramming Sheriff’s office vehicles
One person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster Proclamation
Des Moines High School forced to close due to staff shortages
Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage
"Crystal ice" meth (Source: St. Francis Co. Sheriff)
Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in bringing meth from Mexico to Iowa

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 14, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, November 14, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 14, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Day 2 of state swimming from Marshalltown
Iowa City West, Linn-Mar among several Eastern Iowa schools to make headlines at the state swimming finals.
Day 2 of state swimming from Marshalltown
Day 2 of state swimming from Marshalltown