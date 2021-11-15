Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers.

She is averaging 23.3 points this season. Iowa is 3-0. The Hawkeyes had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes.

The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game. The Panthers are 1-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.