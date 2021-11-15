Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to being a drug user in possession of Firearms and Ammunition

Douglas Studer, age 62, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition.(Unsplash)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 62-year-old Douglas Studer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa was convicted of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition after pleading guilty today in federal court.

Studer admitted that, on May 17th, 2019, he knowingly possessed two pistols and 932 rounds of ammunition while using methamphetamine.

Studer remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Studer faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

